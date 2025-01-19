United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,806,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1856 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
