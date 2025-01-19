Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1856 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (44) XF (50) VF (49) F (5) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (13) MS61 (9) MS60 (1) AU58 (15) AU55 (10) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (6) RD (1) Service NGC (52) PCGS (28)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (2)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (11)

Bolaffi (2)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (40)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins of the Realm (3)

DNW (3)

Eurseree (2)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (1)

HARMERS (3)

Heritage (26)

ICE (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

Leu (1)

London Coins (7)

MDC Monaco (2)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Rimon Auctions (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (11)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Teutoburger (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VL Nummus (5)

Warin Global Investments (4)