Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,806,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1856 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1856 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1856 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

