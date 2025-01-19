United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,247,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1848 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
13404 $
Price in auction currency 10500 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
