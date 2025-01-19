flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aurora Numismatica

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,247,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1848 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (22)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (38)
  • Coins of the Realm (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (9)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (11)
  • St James’s (7)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
13404 $
Price in auction currency 10500 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2025
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1848 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1848 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

