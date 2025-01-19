United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,579,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1901 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 99233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
573 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
