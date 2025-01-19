flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1901 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1901 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,579,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1901 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 99233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (12)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (8)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
573 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1901 TB at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1901 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access