flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1901

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1901 TB
Reverse Sovereign 1901 TB
Sovereign 1901 TB
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 114
Obverse Half Sovereign 1901 TB St. George
Reverse Half Sovereign 1901 TB St. George
Half Sovereign 1901 TB St. George
Average price 420 $
Sales
1 232

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1901 TB
Reverse Halfcrown 1901 TB
Halfcrown 1901 TB
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse Florin 1901 TB
Reverse Florin 1901 TB
Florin 1901 TB
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 78
Obverse Shilling 1901 TB
Reverse Shilling 1901 TB
Shilling 1901 TB
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Sixpence 1901 TB
Reverse Sixpence 1901 TB
Sixpence 1901 TB
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1901 TB
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1901 TB
Fourpence (Groat) 1901 TB
Average price
Sales
1 1
Obverse Threepence 1901 TB
Reverse Threepence 1901 TB
Threepence 1901 TB
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Twopence 1901 TB
Reverse Twopence 1901 TB
Twopence 1901 TB
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Penny 1901 TB
Reverse Penny 1901 TB
Penny 1901 TB
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1901 TB
Reverse Penny 1901 TB
Penny 1901 TB
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 120
Obverse Halfpenny 1901 TB
Reverse Halfpenny 1901 TB
Halfpenny 1901 TB
Average price 60 $
Sales
1 59
Obverse Farthing 1901 TB
Reverse Farthing 1901 TB
Farthing 1901 TB
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 35
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access