United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,649,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33801 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
