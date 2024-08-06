flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,649,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33801 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (15)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction St James’s - November 29, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Heritage - November 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

