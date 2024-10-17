Farthing 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1901 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place June 11, 2019.

