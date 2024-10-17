United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1901 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place June 11, 2019.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of Farthing 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
