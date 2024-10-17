flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1901 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1901 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,016,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1901 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place June 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (9)
  • CNG (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction CNG - November 1, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1901 TB at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

