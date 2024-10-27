Sixpence 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13728 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

