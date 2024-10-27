flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,109,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13728 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1901 TB at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
