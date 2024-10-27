United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,109,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13728 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
