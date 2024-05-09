United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,426,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23984 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Olympus Numismatics UG (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
—
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Olympus Numismatics UG
Date February 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search