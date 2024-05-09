Shilling 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23984 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (1) XF (5) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aurea (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (2)

Heritage (6)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (1)

London Coins (7)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)

Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Olympus Numismatics UG (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)