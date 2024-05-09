flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,426,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23984 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - February 4, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Olympus Numismatics UG - February 17, 2023
Seller Olympus Numismatics UG
Date February 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1901 TB at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

