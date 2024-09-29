Threepence 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

