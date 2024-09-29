United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,100,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (7)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 26 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search