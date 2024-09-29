flag
Threepence 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,100,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 26 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - December 18, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 GENI
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1901 TB at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Available by subscription

