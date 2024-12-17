flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,577,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 450. Bidding took place November 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • London Coins (15)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1901 TB at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1901 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access