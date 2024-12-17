United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,577,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 450. Bidding took place November 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
- London Coins (15)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search