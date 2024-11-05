United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,127,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1901 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- GINZA (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search