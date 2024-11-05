flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1901 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1901 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,127,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1901 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Stephen Album (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1901 TB at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - February 16, 2025
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date February 16, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

