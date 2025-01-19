flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,037,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1901 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date October 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Numisma - Portugal - June 6, 2024
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" at auction Numisma Leilões - June 1, 2024
Seller Numisma Leilões
Date June 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1901 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

