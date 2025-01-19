United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1901 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,037,999
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1901 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (8)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (42)
- DNW (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (4)
- Goldberg (5)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (55)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (9)
- London Coins (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisma Leilões (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- San Martino (1)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (4)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (11)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1901 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search