Penny 1901 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,45 g
- Diameter 30,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,206,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1901 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
