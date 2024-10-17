flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1901 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1901 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1901 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,45 g
  • Diameter 30,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,206,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1901 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

