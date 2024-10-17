Penny 1901 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1901 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (96) AU (8) XF (8) VF (2) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (22) MS64 (30) MS63 (7) MS62 (1) RD (22) RB (40) BN (3) Service NGC (32) PCGS (33) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (1)

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (7)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Coinhouse (3)

CoinsNB (1)

Darabanth (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (41)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Inasta (1)

Katz (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Nomisma (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Picena (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (4)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)

Wójcicki (1)