flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1901 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 14,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2409 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 1,200. Bidding took place March 21, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1901 TB at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CZK
United Kingdom Twopence 1901 TB at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1901 TB at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1901 TB at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1901 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1901 TB at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1901 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access