Twopence 1901 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 14,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2409 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 1,200. Bidding took place March 21, 2021.
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CZK
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
