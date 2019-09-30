Penny 1901 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)