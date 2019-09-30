United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1901 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1901
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
