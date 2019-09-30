flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1901 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1901 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1901 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1901 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1901 TB at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1901 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access