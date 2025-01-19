United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,402,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1850
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1850 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2170 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2234 $
Price in auction currency 1750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
