flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,402,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1850 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (18)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (49)
  • Coins of the Realm (4)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (40)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (8)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (7)
  • Spink (15)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2170 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2234 $
Price in auction currency 1750 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1850 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1850 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1850 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access