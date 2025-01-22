flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1850

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1850 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1850 WW Shield
Sovereign 1850 WW Shield
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 217
Obverse Half Sovereign 1850
Reverse Half Sovereign 1850
Half Sovereign 1850
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 48

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1850
Reverse Halfcrown 1850
Halfcrown 1850
Average price 430 $
Sales
1 61
Obverse Shilling 1850
Reverse Shilling 1850
Shilling 1850
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse Sixpence 1850
Reverse Sixpence 1850
Sixpence 1850
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1850
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1850
Fourpence (Groat) 1850
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1850
Reverse Threepence 1850
Threepence 1850
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Twopence 1850
Reverse Twopence 1850
Twopence 1850
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1850
Reverse Penny 1850
Penny 1850
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1850 WW
Reverse Farthing 1850 WW
Farthing 1850 WW
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 15
