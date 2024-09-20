Threepence 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (13) AU (4) XF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) PL63 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (5)

Inasta (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (1)

NOONANS (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

V. GADOURY (1)