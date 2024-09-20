United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 955,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1850
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (5)
- Inasta (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 16 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
