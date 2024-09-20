flag
Threepence 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1850 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1850 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 955,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 16 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Inasta - March 1, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date March 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Aurea - May 23, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1850 at auction Auctiones - April 19, 2015
Seller Auctiones
Date April 19, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

