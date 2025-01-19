United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 180,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1850
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1850 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
