United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1850 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1850 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 180,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1850 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction CNG - March 15, 2023
Seller CNG
Date March 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction St James’s - October 5, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1850 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
