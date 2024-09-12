flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1850 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1850 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 685,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1221 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction CNG - December 1, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction CNG - December 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1850 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price

