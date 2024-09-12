United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 685,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1850
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1221 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
