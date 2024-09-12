Shilling 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

