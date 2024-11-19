United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1850
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20960 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,259. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (12)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search