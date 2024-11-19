flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1850 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1850 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20960 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,259. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

