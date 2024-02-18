United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1850 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 430,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1850
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1850 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
