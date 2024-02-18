flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1850 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1850 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1850 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 430,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1850 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Agora - October 30, 2018
Seller Agora
Date October 30, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 20, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1850 WW at auction Heritage - January 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2000
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

