Farthing 1850 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1850 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) BN (5) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)