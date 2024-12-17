flag
Halfcrown 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 485,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

