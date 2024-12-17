United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1850 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 485,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1850
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
