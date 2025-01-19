flag
Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield". "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: "WW" raised

Obverse Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" "WW" raised - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" "WW" raised - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1870 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" raised. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 25,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 614 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price

