Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield". "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" raised
Photo by: SINCONA AG
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1870 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" raised. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 25,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 614 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
