Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield". Narrow shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1843 "Shield" with mark WW. Narrow shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (8) VF (5) F (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (7)