Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield". Narrow shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Narrow shield
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,982,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1843 "Shield" with mark WW. Narrow shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
12509 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
