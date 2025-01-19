flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield". Narrow shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Narrow shield

Obverse Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" Narrow shield - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" Narrow shield - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,982,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1843 "Shield" with mark WW. Narrow shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
12509 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - December 2, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1843 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

