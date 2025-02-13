flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1843

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1843 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1843 WW Shield
Sovereign 1843 WW Shield
Average price 1000 $
Sales
4 265
Obverse Sovereign 1843 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1843 WW Shield
Sovereign 1843 WW Shield Narrow shield
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Half Sovereign 1843
Reverse Half Sovereign 1843
Half Sovereign 1843
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1843
Reverse Halfcrown 1843
Halfcrown 1843
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Shilling 1843
Reverse Shilling 1843
Shilling 1843
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Sixpence 1843
Reverse Sixpence 1843
Sixpence 1843
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1843
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1843
Fourpence (Groat) 1843
Average price 100 $
Sales
2 7
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1843
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1843
Fourpence (Groat) 1843
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1843
Reverse Threepence 1843
Threepence 1843
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Twopence 1843
Reverse Twopence 1843
Twopence 1843
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1843
Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1843
1 1/2 Pence 1843
Average price 45 $
Sales
4 94
Obverse Penny 1843
Reverse Penny 1843
Penny 1843
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1843 WW
Reverse Penny 1843 WW
Penny 1843 WW
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Halfpenny 1843 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1843 WW
Halfpenny 1843 WW
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Farthing 1843 WW
Reverse Farthing 1843 WW
Farthing 1843 WW
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Half Farthing 1843
Reverse Half Farthing 1843
Half Farthing 1843
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 52
