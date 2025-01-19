flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,982,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (261) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1843 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Marudhar - July 13, 2024
Seller Marudhar
Date July 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1843 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

