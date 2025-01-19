United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,982,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (261) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1843 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
