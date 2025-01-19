Sovereign 1843 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1843 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (68) XF (47) VF (81) F (18) VG (1) FR (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (16) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) AU58 (18) AU55 (16) AU53 (17) AU50 (7) XF45 (11) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (12) Service NGC (73) PCGS (46)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (31)

Bolaffi (2)

Cayón (3)

CMA Auctions (1)

Coin Cabinet (55)

Coins of the Realm (4)

DNW (6)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (8)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (44)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

ICE (1)

Künker (4)

London Coins (7)

Marudhar (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)

NOONANS (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numisor (6)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (12)

St James’s (9)

Stack's (11)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (1)