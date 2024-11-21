United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1843 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,086,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1843 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34897 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******

12
