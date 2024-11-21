flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Farthing 1843 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1843 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1843 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,086,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1843 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34897 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1843 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

