United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
1 1/2 Pence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (3)
- BAC (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (11)
- London Coins (2)
- Marudhar (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pesek Auctions (13)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search