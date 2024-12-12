1 1/2 Pence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.

