United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

1 1/2 Pence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Luciani

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

