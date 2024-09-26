flag
Threepence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,029,999
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32483 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1843 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

