United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,029,999
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32483 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
