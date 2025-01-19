United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,252,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1843 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3593 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search