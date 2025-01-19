Half Sovereign 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1843 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3593 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)