United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1843 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1843 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,252,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1843 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3593 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Heritage - December 28, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1843 at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

