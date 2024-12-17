flag
Halfcrown 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 455,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30000 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1843 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

