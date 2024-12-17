United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 455,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30000 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
