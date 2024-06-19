Halfpenny 1843 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1843 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25500 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (6) XF (4) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) DETAILS (1) RB (2) BN (7) Service NGC (8) PCGS (4)

