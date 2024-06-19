United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1843 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 968,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1843 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25500 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
