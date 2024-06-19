flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1843 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1843 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1843 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 968,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1843 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25500 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Roxbury’s (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1843 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 5, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 5, 2010
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

