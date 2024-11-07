United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,441,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
