Half Farthing 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

