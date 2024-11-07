flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Farthing 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1843 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1843 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,441,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Artemide Aste - September 4, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU58 CCG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Schulman - April 11, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Spink - September 25, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 16, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1843 at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
Seller Numimarket
Date January 20, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Farthing 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

