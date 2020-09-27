flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1843 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1843 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1843 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1843 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1843 at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

