Penny 1843 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1843 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

