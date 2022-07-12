United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1843 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 484,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1843 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2852 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

12
