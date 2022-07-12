flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1843 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1843 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1843 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 484,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1843 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2852 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
United Kingdom Penny 1843 WW at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1843 All English coins English copper coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access