Fourpence (Groat) 1843 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,818,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4524 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
