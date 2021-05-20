Fourpence (Groat) 1843 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,818,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4524 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1843 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1843 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1843 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 20, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

