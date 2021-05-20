Fourpence (Groat) 1843 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4524 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

