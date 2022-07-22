United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 903,000
- Mintage BU 4,752
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 22, 2022.
