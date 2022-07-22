flag
Twopence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 903,000
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 22, 2022.

Сondition
United Kingdom Twopence 1843 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

