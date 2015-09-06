United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1843 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,158
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place September 5, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
