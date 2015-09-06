Fourpence (Groat) 1843 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place September 5, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)