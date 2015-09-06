flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1843 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1843 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1843 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: London Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,158

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place September 5, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1843 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1843 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1843 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
