United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,465,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33918 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
