United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,465,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33918 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Heritage - December 6, 2018
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Heritage - December 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Shilling 1843 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

