United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,160,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1843
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- DNW (5)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (11)
- London Coins (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 27, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 7, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search