flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1843 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,160,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Naumann - March 6, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Heritage - December 27, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Heritage - December 27, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 27, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 7, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 7, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2017
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1843 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1843 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access