Sixpence 1843 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (4) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (6) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) Service NGC (10) ANACS (2) PCGS (6) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coins.ee (1)

DNW (5)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (11)

London Coins (3)

Naumann (1)

Spink (3)

Stephen Album (1)