United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,667,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (318)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1847 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
