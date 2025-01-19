flag
Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,667,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (318)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1847 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1847 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1847 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

