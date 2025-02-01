flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1847

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1847 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1847 WW Shield
Sovereign 1847 WW Shield
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 319
Obverse Half Sovereign 1847
Reverse Half Sovereign 1847
Half Sovereign 1847
Average price 990 $
Sales
0 23

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1847 W. WYON
Reverse Crown 1847 W. WYON
Crown 1847 W. WYON
Average price 580 $
Sales
2 302
Obverse Crown 1847 WW Gothic
Reverse Crown 1847 WW Gothic
Crown 1847 WW Gothic Edge "UN DECIMO"
Average price 5700 $
Sales
11 1472
Obverse Crown 1847 WW Gothic
Reverse Crown 1847 WW Gothic
Crown 1847 WW Gothic Plain edge
Average price 49000 $
Sales
1 205
Obverse Sixpence 1847
Reverse Sixpence 1847
Sixpence 1847
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1847
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1847
Fourpence (Groat) 1847
Average price 560 $
Sales
1 9
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1847
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1847
Fourpence (Groat) 1847
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1847
Reverse Threepence 1847
Threepence 1847
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Twopence 1847
Reverse Twopence 1847
Twopence 1847
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny 1847
Reverse Penny 1847
Penny 1847
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1847 WW
Reverse Penny 1847 WW
Penny 1847 WW
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Halfpenny 1847 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1847 WW
Halfpenny 1847 WW
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Farthing 1847 WW
Reverse Farthing 1847 WW
Farthing 1847 WW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Half Farthing 1847
Reverse Half Farthing 1847
Half Farthing 1847
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 11
