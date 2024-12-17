flag
Halfpenny 1847 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1847 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1847 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 725,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1847 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 580. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1847 WW at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1847 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1847 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1847 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1847 WW at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1847 WW at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1847 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1847 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1847 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of Halfpenny 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

