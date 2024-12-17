United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1847 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1847 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 580. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of Halfpenny 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
