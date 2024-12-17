Halfpenny 1847 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1847 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 580. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.

