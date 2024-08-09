United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1847 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
