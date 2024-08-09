flag
Threepence 1847 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1847 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1847 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1847 at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
