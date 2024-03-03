United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1847 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 226,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (3)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
