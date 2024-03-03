flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1847 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1847 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1847 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 226,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1847 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1847 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1847 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1847 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1847 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 3, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1847 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1847 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1847 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1847 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1847 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access