Twopence 1847 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1847 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1847 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria

Сondition
United Kingdom Twopence 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1847 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

