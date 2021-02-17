flag
Penny 1847 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1847 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1847 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Silicua Coins SL

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1847 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 17, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1847 at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1847 at auction Silicua Coins - October 3, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1847 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

