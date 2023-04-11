United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1847 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,011,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
