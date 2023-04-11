flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Farthing 1847 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1847 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1847 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,011,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction CNG - October 2, 2019
Seller CNG
Date October 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1847 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Farthing 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

