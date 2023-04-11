Half Farthing 1847 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

