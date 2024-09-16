United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1847 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Wannenes Art Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1847 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
57600 $
Price in auction currency 57600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
