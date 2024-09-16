flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1847 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Wannenes Art Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1847 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (23)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (10)
  • GINZA (5)
  • Goldberg (15)
  • Heritage (45)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (15)
  • Nihon (5)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (22)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
57600 $
Price in auction currency 57600 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1847 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1847 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access